New Vaccine Developed That Will Encourage Anti-vaccine Protesters To Take Vaccines

A major pharmaceutical company has announced that it has developed a new vaccine specifically to treat those people who are suspicious of taking vaccines.

The new vaccine, given the name Controlaform, has been developed in rapid time, to meet the demands of a number of governments worldwide, who have seen millions of their citizens stubbornly refuse to take COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Worries over various governments' sinister intentions, as well as grave concerns about how 'lifesaving' vaccines could be developed in such a short space of time as many of them have been, has sparked fears amongst many people that there is serious mischief afoot, and that allowing themselves to be vaccinated would be a catastrophic mistake.

Back in December last year, it was reported that people in London were already claiming the Biontech vaccine contained 'a chip', although the 'evidence' for this had been gleaned only from online social media platforms such as Facebook.

The new vaccine, which will - if necessary - be forcibly administered, contains harmless chemicals that soothe patients' irrational concerns, and encourage them to become more amenable to doing whatever the government tells them to do.

Normal medical safety checks have been bypassed for Controlaform, due to the critical nature of its importance, and the roll-out for its administration program could start as early as Monday morning.