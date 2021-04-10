Prince Philip - A constant in many lives

Well, monuments are a constant in life. Though seldom viewed or touched in person, they remain in place, solid and revisited through books, periodicals, photographs, evening news, u-tube, and every other kind of communication.

Prince Philip was in that way a constant, almost a living monument. Always around, curious, vocal, following the Queen, but never diminished by her.

The lament is that he passed at age 99. The wish was that he would live forever.

He didn’t suffer fools. Who does? Walk on.

The Prince was one of the first who voiced a warning about air pollution, climate change, and preserving the planet. Years ago, that was considered whimsical. Walk on.

Today, the world has finally caught up with those warnings and recognized the necessity of preserving the planet. The youth carry that banner, while some seniors are invested in looking for another planet. Walk on.

At Hyde Park, the Queen and Prince were supposed to exit soon. No one knew or would say from which exit. Roll the dice. After an hour and a half of waiting, down the road came the Rolls Royce. Camera in hand, without a crowd, they would pass right in front. See them in person or through the lens while taking the picture. The picture was taken—many regrets.

Lots of reflection and burning in the darkroom. Finally, the photograph of the Queen and Prince appeared. No regrets. It’s a constant.

Sinatra still sings. The pyramids are standing. Everest is there. The moon isn’t going anywhere. That incredible, dapper-dressed, amazing Prince will remain in hearts with the same wonder, affection, and admiration.

Monuments are a constant.

Read more by this author: