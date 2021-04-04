University of life drops entry requirements

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 4 April 2021

image for University of life drops entry requirements
To the story what an Elephant is to Astrology

The leading educational establishment, the University of Life, has revealed that it has now dropped all of its entry requirements.

Lecturer and Spokesman Brick Outhouse said, 'Everybody says that they have been to the University of Life, so we just thought sod it, if everyone has been here, we may just as well let everyone in, so that is what we have done. It would help if you only had lived a bit of life to say that you have been here. We can offer no qualifications, so you may as well tell someone you have been to Butlins'.

A teacher from the School of Hard Knocks said, 'Yeah, we just let anyone in here. No qualifications to get in, and none when you leave. It is pretty much a waste of everybody's time, particularly mine. If only I had studied Science, I could have been teaching that at a solid comprehensive, where the kids leave, and then say they have been to the School of Hard knocks. You may as well say you are an Influencer for the number of people it impresses'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
EducationlifeUniversity

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more