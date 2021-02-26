Man Decides He Is Going To Do No Work Whatsoever Today

A man who is a bit of a rebel, and who likes to kick convention in the nuts at every opportunity he gets, has gone on the offensive again today, and said that, no matter what happens, he is not going to do a single scrap of work today, and that's that.

The man, who can't be named for obvious reasons, got out of bed on the 'stern' side this morning, and instinctively knew that this wasn't going to be the kind of day on which he would want to be 'busting a gut'.

He decided, therefore, to 'down tools', even before picking them up.

He told me:

"Ah, for Christ's sake! They only pay us peanuts anyway! Pay peanuts, expect monkeys! That's what I say!"

The man is rumored to work in the education sector, but many say this has been greatly exaggerated.

"He works in a school," said a man who claimed to know him, "but I don't think he does very much."

Many people, in jobs all over the world, tend to think that Friday is 'the start of the weekend', and 'ease off' accordingly. But the man who claimed to know the man we are talking about, said:

"For him, EVERY day is Friday!"