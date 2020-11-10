Queen Elizabeth Says She’s Thrilled Beyond Belief That Joe Biden Beat President Trump In The Presidential Election

(NOT EDITED) LONDON – (Satire News) – London’s Tickety Boo News Agency is reporting that Queen Elizabeth II, is as happy as a teenage girl on Soho’s Carnaby Street, with two of her dad’s credit cards.

When the queen learned that President Trump had been defeated by Joe Biden, she reportedly jumped a foot in the air, and yelled out "Thank you dear God, I owe you one."

Meanwhile Bee’s Knees News reporter, Birmingham Cribworthy, reported it's no secret that the royal highness hates Trump more than drone owners hate the thick London fog.

The queen remarked to Cribworthy that in all of her 94-years on the planet, she had never met a more snobbish, mean, arrogant, egotistical, buffoon than President Trump (aka The Divider-in-Chief).

Her Royal highness pointed out that if manners were shillings, the orange-haired circus clown wouldn’t have enough money to buy a crumpet.

Meanwhile Loretta Piffinshaw with Ta Ta For Now News is reporting that the queen has already extended an invitation to President-Elect Biden and Mrs. Biden, to visit Buckingham Palace, during her 95th birthday celebration, on April 26, 2021.

She informed the Bidens that they will be staying in the Ringo Starr Commemorative Bedroom.