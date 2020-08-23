Harry Maguire Greek Incident Not The First Time He's Had A Temper Tantrum

The news that Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has been involved in an unsavoury incident in Greece might be shocking to some, but one man knows, only too well, that there have been occasions in the past where the Yorkshireman has been known to have a short temper.

Maguire, 27, was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos last week, after he was involved in an altercation with officers of the law, in which one of them was 'lamped', another was 'slugged', two others were 'chinned', and several more were 'harshly treated' by the Yorkshireman.

But only last October, just days before Halloween, there was an early warning of what Maguire was capable of, as his frustration boiled over when a group of youths trick-or-treating wouldn't disperse from outside his house, and he was forced to vent his anger.

This, says writer, Moys Kenwood, was an early red flag warning for the authorities..

The warning, however, went unheeded .

Harry and his girlfriend, Fern Hawkins, were watching Coronation Street at the time.

Now, the United captain has been flown home, and, in contrast to regular, everyday brawling British youths who would now face a jail term, Harry will probably be rewarded for his bravery in defending the good name of the Empire with an audience with the Queen, and a knighthood.