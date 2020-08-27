Harry Telephones William About Getting Back To England

Done with La La Land, Prince Harry put in a fast call to William about the best way to get back home for a visit during the pandemic.

William suggested hitching to New York and swimming.

“Bro, be serious! People in Kardashianland don’t even drink tea!”

William then suggested hitching north to Alaska, walking across the Bering Straits to Russia (at low tide), take a train to Moscow, transfer to Sweden, and water ski to England. Adding, that perchance the hitch to New York and swim to England might be more suitable.

Guessing he was being led down something other than a primrose path, Harry called his grandma. Grandma said she was busy and would get back to him as soon as she finished repairing the roof.

“The roof?”

She added, she had to change the transmission of her Land Rover and install a new master cylinder. But when she completed that task, she would get back to him, or to former President Obama, whichever came first.

“Are you still carrying on with Obama?”

“Do clocks move forward?”

“I’m telling grandpa.”

“He has a thing for Michelle.”

Reading the writing on the wall, he telephoned British Air to make a reservation, was put on hold and listened to The Flower Duet by Delibes again and again and again, (which was okay listening) until he got a ticket agent. “Is this for a permanent move, Harry?”

“How is that your business?” Harry snapped.

“Boris Johnson’s brother says Boris is going to quit too. It’s in the water or the stars. What’s your sign?”

