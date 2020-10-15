LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – Hollywood Innuendo is reporting that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is currently writing a tell-all book on Queen Elizabeth, that will probably be a bit lascivious.

Fajita San Guacamole, with Hollywood Innuendo, said that her book, unlike other tell-all books, will really go way-behind-the-scenes, and dig up some dirty dirt on the Queen, as well as on her family.

Prince Charles is reportedly trying to file an injunction that will prohibit Meghan from talking bad about his mum.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has commented that his grandmother is a very strong-willed woman, and she has probably had over 3,000 rumors about her put out in the civilized world ever since she was a wee 17.

Harry said that his granny simply laughed when the rumor about her having an illicit affair with Sean Connery's father hit the British tabloids back in 1964.

When Simon Cowell mentioned that the Queen had a very intimate tattoo, the "Sultan of Sarcasm" came very close to getting his arrogantly pompous ass exiled to Mozambique.

Meghan told Miss San Guacamole that she will be including around 700 photos, 63 sketches, and 3 plaster-of-Paris figures of the 94-year-old living legend.