Punk Rockers Called Mod's Scooter A 'Puff Chariot'

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 7 September 2020

image for Punk Rockers Called Mod's Scooter A 'Puff Chariot'
Wash your hair, and dry it with your Puff Chariot

A man who was reminiscing about the days of his youth, with his mates in a pub at the weekend, remembered someone he knew who was a Mod, and of how people would refer to this person's scooter as a 'Puff Chariot'.

Moys Kenwood, then 17, was an ardent follower of the Punk scene, and habitually associated with other people of that ilk. One lad he and his friends knew, however, was Jimmy Walton, who was a Mod.

Walton dressed in a fishtail parka, jeans, and a pair of black Doc Martens that were too big for him. He listened to music by The Jam, The Lambrettas, Secret Affair, and The Chords. He rode a Vespa scooter, adorned with many mirrors. His attire was the fashion, his music was tolerable, but his scooter was not.

Kenwood:

"Apart from having a fat face full of zits, and a tendency to shower spittle over those people he was talking to, his scooter looked like something that might 'hover' above the ground. It made a whirring sound, a bit like a child's battery-operated toy - a Barbie hairdryer, perhaps. Or a desktop fan."

Indeed, many Punks and also Rockers would refer to Walton's scooter as 'The Hairdryer', 'The Fan', or, as was mentioned up above, 'The Puff Chariot'.

Scooters are still ridden today, but, in the gender-correct world we now live in, the use of the term 'Puff Chariot' is considered 'exceedingly bad form'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FightingMusicPunkScooters

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more