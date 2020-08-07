Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney to Record an Anti-Trump Song

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Friday, 7 August 2020

image for Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney to Record an Anti-Trump Song
Paul McCartney is 78, and Mick Jagger is 77, and the two legendary icons are still rockin' & rollin'.

NEW YORK CITY – (Music Satire) - Two of the rock music world’s greatest icons recently met at a charity event for homeless deer.

Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger talked about how President Trump keeps using songs for his campaign pep rallies without the permission of the artists and the publishing companies.

According to TMZ, the two rock legends have decided to sit down and write an anti-Trump song that they will allow Joe Biden to use for his political campaign, at no charge.

The working title is “The Golfer-in-Chief Doesn’t Care About No One But The Golfer-in-Chief”.

Jagger says that he will include the song in the next Rolling Stones album, which they are due to record live in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney says that he is presently working on an upcoming Beatles compilation album with Miley Cyrus, Yo Yo Afro Woke, and Blake Shelton.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMick JaggerMusicPaul McCartney

