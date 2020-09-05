Freddie Mercury Is 74 Today

The world of rock music stood for a minute's silence today to celebrate the 74th birthday of the multi-talented former Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who is dead.

Born Farrokh Bulsara, in Zanzibar, on 5 September, 1946, Mercury showed promise at an early age, singing in the choir at his Indian boarding school at 6 years old. By the time he was 11, he had written most of the songs that later appeared on Queen's first album, 'Queen', including 'Seven Seas of Rhye', and several more that featured on 'Sheer Heart Attack'.

He already sported a mustache.

Aside from being one of the most talented singers in the entire history of rock music - he had a five-octave vocal range - Mercury was also a multi-instrumentalist, being, like Sir Elton John, able to play both the piano and the pink trombone.

Responsible for hits such as 'Killer Queen', 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'We Will Rock You', 'We Are The Champions' and 'Fat-Bottomed Girls', Mercury was recognised everywhere he went, and often wore either lederhosen or a tight bare-chested leotard in public.

Mercury died in November 1991, but was such a talented artist, that he was able to continue recording new material with the band long after his death, to worldwide acclaim.

Happy Birthday, Sir Freddie.