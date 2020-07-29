Couple in argument over last Rolo

A man and his wife from Brighton have told friends of how a cosy night in front of the television turned into a major incident, after they became embroiled in an argument over the last Rolo.

Just to clear this up, they're both from Brighton, not just the man's wife.

Ron and Betty Cartwheel, both 64, decided to have an evening watching a pornographic film they'd ordered off the internet, and got some cheap wine to sip, and sweets and crisps to munch on while the performance was on.

Only ten minutes in, Betty was peckish. She reached for the chocolate Rolos, took one, and offered the pack to her husband.

They repeated this procedure three more times, but then there was a problem. Rolo packs normally contain ten Rolos, but, having consumed eight, there was only one left.

They eyed each other nervously. The movie started to get exciting. Ron and Betty didn't notice. They both wanted the last Rolo.

Betty said: "Do you love me enough to give me the last Rolo?"

Ron said, "Do YOU love ME enough to give ME the last Rolo?"

An argument ensued, and flowed this way and that for 30 minutes, by which time the Rolo had almost melted.

Betty said, "I have an idea."

She went to the kitchen, and brought back a knife, with which she lrocedded to slice the Rolo almost in two, giving Ron the small 'half', and eating the bigger one herself.

Then they smiled at each other and watched the rest of the film, but Betty continued to grip the knife.