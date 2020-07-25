Blackpool Pleasure Beach To Embrace Prostitution

There was great excitement in the British holiday industry yesterday, when it was announced that, from next year, one of the English Tourist Board's most vaunted attractions, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, will change its focus a little.

The Pleasure Beach, with its hundreds of of rides, is, without doubt, one of the premier sites for families looking for a good time.

The attraction had been floundering lately, however, as a result of the Coronavirus lockdown, but, with the introduction of a new plan to open a dedicated Red Light section, it's hoped the popularity of the Pleasure Beach might soar once again.

Town councillors have approved the plan which, they say, will follow the Amsterdam model.

A huge purple dome covering 2 acres is to be erected, under the name of The Pleasuredome.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood's 'Welcome to the Pleasuredome' will burst from enormous speakers, welcoming punters and their families to the fun.

As well as the new Pleasuredome, two new rides have been introduced. Customers will be scared out of their wits on 'The White Knuckle Shuffle' and, if they are really determined to 'go all the way', might care to risk a go on the 'The Knee Trembler', a particularly daunting ride.

Alton Towers are thought to be considering a similar attraction.