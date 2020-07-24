Spoof writer says Spoof is now full of stories about 'nothing'

A writer who contributes to a satirical news website, has said that many of the stories that the site is now peppered with on a daily basis, are not really about anything.

The writer - me - said that there had been a time in the dim and distant past when writers submitted original stories of stunning creativity, without having to plumb the depths of 'celebrity name nonsense'.

At least, from most writers.

Now, says the writer, a veritable deluge of literary detritus about Donald Trump floods the pages of the site every day, leading some to decry those responsible, and calling for a ban on stories about the US president.

Other 'nothing topics', he claims, include Harry Maguire, Meghan Markle, Tom Brady, Danica Patrick, the Washington Foreskins, the Houston Assholes, and the Philadelphia Philanderers.

The site also seems to have attracted an undesirable element who giggle to themselves as they post pictures of women with big breasts, and write about sexy clothing items, while frantically 'pulling their pud' with their non-typing hand.

But, say experts, that's what you get when you allow just anyone to write anything.