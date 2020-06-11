If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

Like other industries, porn companies are doing a lot of soul-searching after a large number of people have suddenly realised that racism is wrong.

Director of Cockfilm Ltd, Geoff Cockfilm, explained. "It's not that we can't depict slavery on screen any more, but it has to be realistic. Films that show slaves having orgies and enjoying themselves are not an accurate portrayal of that painful chapter in history, and most of our films about slavery are just like that. One of the most important things for us in the porn industry is accuracy. Look at our latest release this week, Alien Penis-Monsters Do Nympho Housewife Nuns."

In recent years, the porn industry has undoubtedly become more "woke", with films such as "Black Wives Splattered" and "The Emancipation Ejaculation" earnings millions.

However, many older movies are an embarrassment and something that audiences are no longer interested in. Cockfilm showed me a number of titles that were deleted this week - the entire "Cum-Guzzling Chattels" collection, "Plantation Fellation", "Ma'am Likes Her Chocolate Manservants" and "Dixie Suckers", to name a few. Also removed is "Come With The Wind", an infamous classic about a flatulophile slave-owner.

Cockfilm said that it was often difficult to decide which films should be pulled and which should not. For example, "Concubines Of The Congo" was permitted because it featured only white slaves. "Nobody's complaining about white slavery," he said. "Not yet anyway."

Bondage films are also unaffected, so you can still watch "Sniff The Gauntlet" or "Slave Holes" without guilt.

Another aspect of porn films which will now be abandoned is the use of "blackballs". Cockfilm said, "Sometimes, a porn actor will 'black up' and paint his scrotum black. Our audiences love it, and I've even done it myself for my wife, but we know now it is wrong."