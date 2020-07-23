Hairdressers Now Offering 'Other Services'

The Coronavirus Lockdown is finally over, for some businesses, and, as hairdressers got back to work last week complete with their face masks, it became apparent that many in the trade have 'branched out' into other areas of the hospitality trade.

Traditionally the place where you could just go and get your hair cut, styled, or have a 'shampoo and set', some salons are now offering 'other services', without saying what those services are.

Myke Woodson, from Oaf-on-Sea, went to get his hair cut at a local salon last week, and was attended to by a stylist in her thirties who, once she'd finished trimming his thatch, moved her eyebrows up and down several times, and asked him if there would be "anything else".

Her eyebrow movement left him disconcerted.

There was something wrong, but he couldn't put his finger on 'what'.

It was the same across the country.

Tatty Mullett, 57, said that he was offered 'other services' when he went to have his hairstyle 'dragged out of the 1970s' at a salon in Hull, and Duncan Whitehead experienced something similar at a boudoir in Blackpool, near the rather suggestively-named Pleasure Beach.

When questioned what 'other services' meant, the proprietors of several hairdressers in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, and London all moved their eyebrows up and down, whilst wearing a knowing grin.