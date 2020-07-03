Councillor told what dogging actually is

Mithering on the Trent councillor, Mark Oneybags, has revealed to us that he now knows what dogging is.

After banning a local ukulele group from the park due to a complaint from a local dogging group, Mr Oneybags has been told through Twitter what dogging actually is.

'Imagine my surprise!' said the councillor. 'I thought it was for a group of dog walkers, who use our park for dog walking and exercise. If it was that type of group, it makes sense to ban a ukulele group, as they can be quite rowdy and noisy and scary. If I had known what type of activity this type of group gets up to, they would be the ones banned from the park. No-one has had sex in Mithering since the miner's strike. It is that sort of place, and I, as a councillor, want to keep it like that.'

The councillor's partner, Felicity, lives in the much more liberal Chutney on the Fritz, and is a member of their Reader's Group that meets at the library every Tuesday night.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

