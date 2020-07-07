Daisy Duke Short Shorts Continue To Be Popular

Fashion trends come and go, but the perennial popularity of one particular item of clothing has surprised fashion gurus and fashionistas alike.

Daisy Duke short shorts, the ultra-short shorts worn by Catherine Bach in her role as Daisy Duke in the TV show 'The Dukes of Hazzard', have been turning heads ever since the show hit screens in 1979, and there is no sign of them letting up just yet.

Incessantly written-about on the internet, the shorts are thought to be a major turn-on for men of a certain type at a certain age, who use them to get their thrills and focus on them as they frantically masturbate themselves into a frenzy in front of their keyboards.

Not all men are like this, however.

Some men just appreciate the shorts for what they are, an exciting adaptation of blue jeans - comfortable, easy-to-wear, and able to show off the wearer's legs to the maximum, and a few men even own a pair.