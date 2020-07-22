Man makes a ‘Carry on’ faux pas with rabbit and nearly loses best mate

Gary, a man's man, a man of the world, or so it seemed, has committed a faux pas worthy of a ‘Carry On’ film.

Gary had been asked for marital guidance by his mate, Bernard, as Bernard’s wife had got a rabbit. ‘I asked where she kept it, as they lived in an apartment. I was so confused when Bernard said she kept it in her underwear drawer, as I thought that was a bit unhygienic.’

Bernard did assure Gary she cleaned it, but that wasn’t the issue - he felt left out when she played with it.

‘I suggested he got a dog, so, when she played with her rabbit, he could go dogging. But then I sensed Bernard was concerned the dog might chase the rabbit, and maybe chew it, but he just laughed and told me it’d get a hell of a shock, as there’s some big batteries in there.’

Gary, now realising this rabbit was a sort of toy rabbit, asked with a certain amount of glee and a questionable hand gesture, ‘Does it wiggle across the floor making a funny noise?’

A frustrated Bernard embarrassingly informed his not-so-much-a-man-of-the-world mate, Gary, ‘No! It just vibrates.’

Gary, keen to assist Bernard’s marital problems, triumphantly announced, ‘Your problems are over, mate. If it’s vibrating, she’s already broken it.’

It is believed Gary is no longer Bernard’s marital confidante.