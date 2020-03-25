Rabbit Isn't Looking Very Well

A pet rabbit that gave birth to four baby rabbits a few months ago, but then had the misfortune to have all four of the kittens die on her, is looking not particularly well this morning, and may be coming down with something.

The story of the birth (TheSpoof.com 23 November 2019) told only of the number of hatchlings, but readers were spared details about their subsequent sad demise.

These things are, sometimes, better left unsaid.

The passage of time, however, now enables us to update the reader on the situation, and the rabbit - named Thong - has been recuperating in the back garden of the property in Tapon commune. Instead of running around the front of the house, where it did its toilet all over the place, it has now been housed in a small cage, in an attempt "to teach it some ettiquette".

"This morning, when I passed by its cage," said owner, Moys Kenwood, "it looked a bit haggard, a bit worn out. I wondered whether or not it might be feeling a bit rough."

He considered that, being kept in a cage like it now was, might be having an adverse effect on its ability to exercise and to stay healthy, but dared not suggest this to his wife, knowing what a short fuse she's got.

It's not known whether or not the rabbit has contracted anything serious.