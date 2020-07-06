Man Was Personally Asked To Stop Dog And Cat Meat Trade

A man who was merely minding his own business perusing the pages of a satirical news website, has told how he was affronted with an image of live dogs in a cage, and an order to:

"Stop the Dog and Cat Meat Trade"

and to:

"TAKE ACTION TODAY"

Moys Kenwood, 57, who has never - knowingly - eaten a dog or a cat in his life, was astonished. He was also astounded.

The incident happened whilst he was scouring the pages of TheSpoof.com for anything of interest. He came up blank, but, as he prepared to log out of the site, the advert appeared at the top of his screen, grabbing his attention.

He said:

"It appeared at the top of my screen, grabbing my attention."

Kenwood said that, although he'd never tried dogmeat, he'd heard other people say it was delicious. Also, he laughed:

"Many years ago, a local Chinese takeaway was prosecuted after many cats in the area went missing. They'd been serving it as chicken! I was quite partial to 'Chicken and Cashew Nuts' at the time, and may have been inadvertently complicit in their actions."

Kenwood finished by saying that he'll do what he can, but, as he doesn't see that much of the Dog and Cat Meat Trade going on around him, he fears he'll be almost powerless to stop it.

"Besides," he said, "they shit all over the place, filthy animals!"