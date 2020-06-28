Couple telling everyone about their lock down anxiety dreams

Mithering on the Trent couple, Stan and Vera, have been telling anyone who would listen, including their postmen, about the weird, anxiety lockdown dreams they have been having lately.

'Yes, it has been a bit strange,' said Stan, when we were the first people to ask him about his dreams. 'I have had the ones where I wake up in the houses of people I used to know, only I am the only one in the house, or that one where the floor is made from plasticine, or when all of my teeth fell out.'

Vera has had strange dreams as well. 'Yes, but all of my dreams include Tom Hardy, so they are not that different to the ones I usually have.'

'We had the same strange dream once, though, when we both dreamt of a large kitten terrorising London, with Bill Oddie, but I am told that that is quite a common one, these days.'

Yes, Dave or UK Gold have shown some repeats of the Goodies lately.