Trump Facing Landslide Loss

Polls don’t lie. People are protesting in the streets. This biblical-type pandemic is spreading around the world, and Donald Trump is facing a landslide loss in November. Why? The do-nothing guy in the White House did nothing but give his rich friends a tax break, and he started to build part of the wall.

No one wanted the wall but Trump. It was just Trump’s noise-making promise that went nowhere. Oh yes, and Mexico was supposed to pay for the wall. That didn’t happen. U.S. taxpayers are paying for the wall.

Lots of money went to that wall, but no money for masks, personal protection equipment, and not enough ventilators. Caught short, Trump said it was all Obama’s fault.

“Obama left the shelves empty.”

If the shelves were empty when Trump got to the White House, why weren’t they replenished in the last three years? So what has Trump been doing for the last three years? Oh yes, the wall had to be built. Money had to go to pay for the wall. Children had to be put in cages. The Mexicans were coming.

Now, the European Union is banning Americans from entering any EU nations. Why? Because of the outrageous spread of coronavirus or The Trump Virus. Ouch!

“It’s like the flu. It’ll be gone by April.”

Trump is getting back his old title as a slumlord. Today, it’s for an unchecked virus that he ignored. In Trump’s slumlord days, his renters filed lawsuits against him for unhealthy living conditions. Few things are more deadly today than the coronavirus Trump ignored.

It’ll be interesting to see how Trump blames banning Americans from entering the EU on Barack Obama.

