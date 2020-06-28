Man really missing his taxidermy group during lockdown

Gareth Johnson, a jovial man who likes to talk about the weather to strangers on the train, has revealed that, during the lockdown, he has missed the weekly exploits provided by his taxidermy group.

'I miss it,' said Gareth. 'I mean, the group is fairly odd. Taxidermy isn't for everyone, but I miss looking at Dave, and John, and thinking I may be odd and give house space to dead animals stuffed with sawdust and pipe cleaners, but at least I am not as weird as John and his train-spotting, or Dave and his bridge club. I mean, honestly, I am quite the normal bloke in comparison.'

When asked about his love life, Gareth said: 'l have had my fair share of interest, but usually they see the badger in my porch, and the llama in the back garden, and they run off.'