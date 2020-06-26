Wimbledon 2020 To Be Played On Nintendo Wii

It's just been announced that this year's Wimbledon tennis championships WILL go ahead, after all - but not as usual.

The Championships, which are, and have been, ever since 1877, staged at the All England Club in London, SW19, will undergo a major change this year due to the Coronavirus.

Rather than risk a huge number of new infections of the bug that a packed Wimbledon would present, the decision to make alternative arrangements has been taken, and all matches will be played on Nintendo Wii.

This will enable the contests to take place in the players' living rooms, and preserve the health of both themselves and spectators.

The tournament has been renamed, The Wiimbledon Championships.

Current men's champion, Novak Djokovic, said:

"For me, it's no big deal. I use the Nintendo to practise with at home, so it's saved me the bother of having to travel."

And reigning women's champion, Simona Halep, felt the same.

"I think it will be good playing in the privacy of our own homes. I might even play in my pyjamas and have a few beers! And nobody will be able to hear me swearing like fuck if I miss a shot."

In what's been seen as an indication of how sport in the future might take place, viewers at home will be able to watch the matches on their televisions, computers or smartphones, after handing over a massive fee.