Designer Masks For Make America Great Again

Ivanka Trump has cornered the market again, and is whipping up Make America Great Again masks in China. These designer masks cost 25 cents-an-hour to produce, and each worker is supposed to create about sixty covers per hour. They will retail at $24.95 each.

Of course, all profits will go to the yet-to-be-named charitable foundation to be named very soon by the designer.

“They are beautiful, beautiful masks. Just fantastic, good-looking masks, so good, I might even wear one,” endorsed Trump.

An intrepid Spoof reporter asked, “If the sewer is earning 25 cents an hour, to produce 60 masks an hour, that will sell for $24.95 each, does the sewer have health or burial coverage?”

“Fake news. Next question?”

“Yes. That means the sewer is paid 25 cents an hour, but is making a profit for Ivanka of $1,507.00 per hour.”

“Yes, minus the sewer’s salary of 25 cents per hour. Next question?”

“That adds up to Ivanka making $12,056 each day and the sewer making $2.00.”

“And? What’s your question? These are beautiful, beautiful masks and without Ivanka, that sewer would earn zero, nada, nothing, and could never feed their family of seven. Next question?”

“Spoof news again. Does the sewer get a bathroom break?”

“Not if they want to keep their job. Next question?”

“Joe Biden. What’s the name of this charitable organization?”

“Oh, Sleepy Joe from the basement! Fake news. Next question?”

