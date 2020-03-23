Boris Johnson To Meet Coronavirus Leader

You know things are at a critical stage when government leaders offer to meet a virus for negotiations, but that is exactly the announcement that came out of Downing Street this morning, when the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, told members of the press he was currently trying to contact the Coronavirus for 'discussions'.

The virus continued its malarkey overnight, and is expected to do so until a vaccine is found or it gets bored.

Or the entire human race is wiped out.

Mr Johnson hopes to prevent this, and has said he would like to meet with Covid-19 to try to discover what the problem is. He said:

"Everybody wants 'something'. What is it that the Coronavirus wants? If we can discover that, I think we can move forward, make progress, and resolve this situation, but, if we dither, dally, shilly-shally and pussyfoot around, I'm afraid a lot of people are going to suffer."

Other members of the Tory party have welcomed Mr. Johnson's appeal to the Coronavirus to 'come to the table' to see if a deal can be done.

Meanwhile, people the length and breadth of the country wished the PM would take the rest of the Tory party with him to the meeting.