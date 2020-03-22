Galapagos Islands Turtle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A pair of marinebiologists carrying out new research in the Galapagos Islands have said that, in a development that can scarcely be believed, a giant turtle has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The turtle, which is thought to be almost 200 years old, was found in the southernmost island of Everdingle, and submitted most willingly to examination.

As far as it's known, the turtle had not recently been to China or Italy.

The turtle has been asked to self-isolate, and to refrain from giving tourists rides on its shell.

One of the marinebiologists, Arthur Crapley, said:

"We have been out here since September, and so have no connection with the Coronavirus. The only thing we can think of, is that the old guy brought it here."

The Ecuadorian authorities are investigating claims that a cantankerous, bearded, old man, scribbling things on a pad, has been living in a cave on one of the islands, where, it's claimed, he may have been trying to 'befriend' the turtles.