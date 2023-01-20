U.S. Church of Satan To buy the Manchester United Red Devils

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 20 January 2023

image for U.S. Church of Satan To buy the Manchester United Red Devils
Most Man U supporters fancy this horny devil!

A spokesman for the fast growing Church of Satan said they are proceeding to put in an offer in for the Manchester Red Devils.

'It is a good fit for our business plan of taking over the Earth in Satan's name' - he said. Fans will be cheering Satan.

We are multi - denominational - no Players have to change their Religion - but they will have to tolerate the religion of the new owners.

It's no different than having a Jewish or Muslim owner.

They will have to wear little red Horns along with their new uniforms - but that is a minor inconvenience. Satan will provide hot Massage and Ball girls.

We also do a pre - play Prayer of Success and Cursing of the other Team - but many Coaches are already doing that.

And there is a brief Ritual of killing a chicken on the field.

(The Stonehenge people did something similar - or worse.)

Other than that - the usual nasty unsportsmanlike moves on the field will go on as usual. (Those moves are very Pro - Satan by the way. )

(News release by the Church of Satan's Writer Bot - Lucifer.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

