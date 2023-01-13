The Buckingham Palace Souvenir Shop Reveals What Their Biggest Selling Item (By Far) Is

LONDON - (Satire News) - Buckingham Palace spokesman Nigel Foote, tells BuzzFuzz that the biggest selling item (by far) at Buck House has just become the Meghan Markle Bobblehead Doll.

He noted that as soon as the "Meggie" dolls go on the shelves they are immediately scooped up by the tourists and the locals.

"The Chinese," stated Foote, "Purchase more souvenirs than all of the other buyers combined."

Foote noted that the Meghan Bobblehead Doll is outselling both the Queen Elizabeth Bobblehead Doll and the Cheryl Cole Bobblehead Doll by a margin of 5 to 1.

When asked what are the souvenir shops worst selling items, Foote replied the Princess Kate Bobblehead Doll, the Prince William Designer Condoms, the Len Goodman Ballroom Dancing Shoes, the Harry Maguire Man U Red Devils Poster, and the Simon Cowell Harmonica. ■