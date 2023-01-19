Kim Kardashian Talks About Why She Misses Her Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson So Damn Fucking Much

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Celebrity Satire) - The eldest of the five hot, sexy, RICH Kardashian sisters, (Kim) spoke with Tinsel Town reporter Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight.

Kardashian told the award-winning celeb reporter that she has never missed a boyfriend as much as she is missing Petey (Pete Davidson).

Kim told de Gallo, that she has had hundreds of boyfriends in her life, but never, ever one that was as well-endowed as Pete.

The 42-year-old reality show diva, said that sex with Pete was like winning the fucking lottery every single night.

She remarked that she thought she knew everything that there was to know about sexual exploits, but Pete taught her dozens of different positions and nuances that she had never even imagined.

De Gallo revealed that as Kim was talking with him, she had to stop at least five times to dab her eyes from the tears that were flowing like the Mississippi River.

SIDENOTE: Kim confessed to de Gallo that Kanye (West The Pest), compared to Pete, was like a black crybaby toddler, mentally, emotionally, and prickally.