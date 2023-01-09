Idaho Has Banned Ribbed Condoms

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

BOISE, Idaho - (Satire News) - The Idaho state senate has listened to the citizens of the Potato State, and they have voted to ban ribbed condoms.

State Senator Gardenia P. Kryler, 47, of Idaho Falls, said that she has always hated having her husband (or love interest) use ribbed condoms when engaged in boinking (i.e. vavavooming) sessions.

Sen. Kryler, who said that during her early 20's and throughout her early 40's she admits to have been one quasi-promiscuous mujer (woman), as they say in East Lost Angeles.

She noted that several female members of her neighborhood bunco group would talk about those dreaded ribbed prophylactics (rubbers) that would invariably leave sore spots and bruises inside their beavers (i.e. vaginas, muffins, cunts)

The vote to ban the ribbed little bastard 'raincoats' came out; 77 to ban, 14 not to ban, with 9 abstentions.