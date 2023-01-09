Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets A Landing Strip

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 9 January 2023

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets A Landing Strip
"I'm old, but Marjorie can stir up my crotch quicker than it takes a flea to pee." -MITCH McCONNELL

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight reports that Washington, D.C.'s most eligible bachelorette has just gone in to get some female bikini landscaping done.

The famed, award-winning TTT reporter said that he spoke with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who he said looks happier than a fox who snuck into a gazelle convention.

De Gallo noted that 48-year-old Taylor Greene looks 20 years younger since divorcing her hubby Perry "Binky" Greene.

The woman, who Donald Trump once said "can stir up my pussy grabbing hormones quicker than even Stormy Daniels could," says that since dumping her husband of 27-years, she has been asked to go out on a date by no less than 20 of her political peers; including 16 Republicans and 4 Democrats. ■

