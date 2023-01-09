Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets A Landing Strip

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight reports that Washington, D.C.'s most eligible bachelorette has just gone in to get some female bikini landscaping done.

The famed, award-winning TTT reporter said that he spoke with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who he said looks happier than a fox who snuck into a gazelle convention.

De Gallo noted that 48-year-old Taylor Greene looks 20 years younger since divorcing her hubby Perry "Binky" Greene.

The woman, who Donald Trump once said "can stir up my pussy grabbing hormones quicker than even Stormy Daniels could," says that since dumping her husband of 27-years, she has been asked to go out on a date by no less than 20 of her political peers; including 16 Republicans and 4 Democrats. ■