Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants To Buy Manchester United and Move The Team To Dallas

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Word coming out of "Big D," is that Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, aka America's Team, wants to buy the Manchester United Red Devils and move them to Dallas.

Jones told Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti, that he has been wanting to buy England's top soccer team for several years; ever since they had the great player from Guadalajara, Mexico, Javier Hernandez Balcazar, better known as "Chicharito."

JJ told Miss Confetti, that the Red Devils would play in the Major League Soccer League.

He noted that of course he would keep the Red Devils name, although his two sons Bip and Bap Jones have suggested that he rename the team the Dallas Blue Devils.

Meanwhile Man U players Diego Dalot, Jadon Sancho, and Zidane Iqbal would gladly welcome moving to America.

Dalot said that he has always wanted to visit the Alamo in San Antonio. Sancho noted that he wants to see the La Brea Tar Pits, and Iqbal says he has always wanted to taste some authentic Texas barbecue brisket.