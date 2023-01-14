Hooters Cuts Big Deal with National Football League-and the Teams

Hooters is vying to be the premier Sports Bar in the nation and may cut a good deal with the NFL for many millions of bucks.

Plans include renaming the Football as the 'Hoot Ball', which will have Hooters on it in big letters. Announcers will adapt quickly to describing who the Hoot Ball has been thrown to.

This type of Sports branding is Much Cheaper than buying a stadium name.

As an upgrade for football fans, all Hooters waitress will have surgery and have 40 D breasts - and new bare midriff Tops with local NFL team Logos.

Logos will be Strategically placed over the Nipple area.

Shorts are out and they will wear Thongs.

And in summer just Thongs and NFL Pasties on the Breasts - (with tassels). (The waitresses get Hot - Hooters is always thinking about the waitresses).

No improvement in the Great Hooters food - though.

(Article brought to you by the Hooters Sports Writing Bot - Ralph).