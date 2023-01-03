Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has Disinvited Donald Trump, To Be His Guest At The Super Bowl

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 3 January 2023

image for Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has Disinvited Donald Trump, To Be His Guest At The Super Bowl
"People ask me, Jer is Trump going to prison, I reply HELL YES!!!" -JERRY JONES

DALLAS - (Satire News) - The owner of America's Team, Jerry Jones, has just disinvited the most hated piece of shit in America (Trump), to be his personal guest at Super Bowl LVII (57).

The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, since according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Gov. Doug Ducey promised that he would drop his support for the Nazi-loving, pussy grabbing scumbag.

Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti said that as of now, there are only 8 individuals living in Arizona, who support the lying, cheating, human douche bag Trump. Five are members of the KKK, and three are atheists.

Meanwhile, now that Trump will not be allowed to run for president, a total of 49 GOP hopefuls are salivating at becoming the Republican candidate in 2024; since Trump's orange wrinkled ass will be sitting in Sing Sing Federal Prison.

For more information on Donald Trump the fucking loser. Go to www.donaldtrumpthefuckingloser.ass

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Dallas CowboysDonald TrumpJerry Jones

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more