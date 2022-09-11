The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Vow To Cheer Their Sweet Sexy Asses All The Way To The Super Bowl

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 11 September 2022

image for The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Vow To Cheer Their Sweet Sexy Asses All The Way To The Super Bowl
"The Cowboy Cheerleaders are the prettiest and sexiest cheerleaders in the world, Mmmm-Mmmm." -PRESIDENT BIDEN

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Jerry Jones has just informed the news media that he had a very serious heartfelt talk with his entire Cowboys cheerleading squad.

According to Dottie Bazooka, with The Sports Balls Illustrated Daily, he let the "Cowgals" know in no uncertain terms that this year, they will all cheer like hell for the team, or else they will find their sensuously erotic svelte asses out in the Texas Stadium parking lot crying like dumped bitches.

The Rah Rah Girls have responded by telling the Cowboys owner that they will cheer, and yell, and scream until they pop their ovaries out.

And as Austin-born and bred native, Ms. Bazooka stated, "Now dat der is sum damn good fuckin' cheerin' y'all."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

