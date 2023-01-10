Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Says If The Bucs Do Not Win The Super Bowl He Will Join The Dallas Cowboys

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 10 January 2023

image for Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Says If The Bucs Do Not Win The Super Bowl He Will Join The Dallas Cowboys
"Brady told me that Cowboys owner Jerrry Jones is like an uncle to him." -AARON JONES

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Sports Satire) - Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti, spoke with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, and he revealed a very interesting observation.

Even though his team finished the NFL season with a lowly 8-9 regular season record, he still feels in his heart of hearts and his salacious soul of souls, that the battling Buccaneers can still step it up and win the Super Bowl trophy.

Brady gave Miss Confetti a sports scoop. He said that if the Buccaneers fail to make it (and win) the Super Bowl, then he will leave Tampa Bay and become a member of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys football team.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

