Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Says If The Bucs Do Not Win The Super Bowl He Will Join The Dallas Cowboys

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Sports Satire) - Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti, spoke with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, and he revealed a very interesting observation.

Even though his team finished the NFL season with a lowly 8-9 regular season record, he still feels in his heart of hearts and his salacious soul of souls, that the battling Buccaneers can still step it up and win the Super Bowl trophy.

Brady gave Miss Confetti a sports scoop. He said that if the Buccaneers fail to make it (and win) the Super Bowl, then he will leave Tampa Bay and become a member of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys football team.