King Charles III, Wants Manchester United To Move To London

LONDON - (Sports Satire) - The Sports Bet Gazette (UK) has just broken the story that King Charles III, has made it one of his top priorities to lure the Premier League Manchester United Red Devils to London.

Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Foote confirmed that Chas, as he calls the king, would love to see his favorite soccer team move to "Fog City" (aka London).

Foote pointed out that several of the Red Devils players have visited Buck House within the past year.

One of the players Diogo Dalot said he would love for the team to move down from Manchester to the nation's capitol since he has many relatives residing in London, including a great grandmother Pia Sue Bentaberger, who always watches Man U on the telly.

Another player Donny van de Beek noted that since he has a gorgeous German girlfriend who resides in London, he would welcome the move quicker than it takes for a gnat to sneeze.

Foote did say that another player Cosmo Fluckweather, who has a bit of an arrogant attitude said he wants to stay the hell in Manchester.

When King Charles III, was told of the player's wankeresque comment he smirked and stated that it is his understanding that most of the Man U team members hate Cosmo's sophomoric antics and no one really gives a rat's ass what the 5-foot-1-inch bloody fucking Fluckweather thinks.