The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Donate $65,000 To Ukraine's War Effort

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Sportapalooza writer Pia Confetti has just written that not only are the 36 Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders the prettiest and sexiest cheerleaders in all of sports, but they are also the most generous.

Confetti noted that Jerry Jones' "Rah-Rah" girls have donated $65,000 to go toward Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy's war effort against the invading bastard Russian army.

When Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones heard about the kind, unselfish, generous gesture by his "Girls" he called a meeting of the cheerleaders at Cowboy Stadium, and he told each one of them that he would personally match their $65,000 plus he would also throw in an extra $700,000 out of his own pocket.

Jerry also told the girls that he and his wife Eugenia will invite them all to go down to the family-owned hotel, Casa Los Cowboys, which is located down in the Mexican Riviera town of Cozumel in May of 2023.