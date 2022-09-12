Jerry Jones, Owner of The Dallas Cowboys, Is Looking To Trade QB Dak Prescott Because He Is Injury Prone

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and she reports that he is not a happy camper by any means.

Jerry's star player, quarterback Dak Prescott, seems to get hurt every 4th or 5th game. His most recent injury was a compound fracture to his left ear lobe.

And before that he sprained his tongue when he yelled out "Kill! Kill! Kill!" a term NFL quarterbacks yell out when they want to change the play after the play has been called (an audible).

Former Indianapolis Colts and later Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning used to use the word, to signify an audible, "Omaha!" anywhere from three to five times a game.

Jones told Miss Confetti that he is sick and tired of having Dak on the injured reserve list and he is going to shop Prescott around to other NF teams.

SIDENOTE: At this point, Jones admits that he is even seriously considering signing his own grandson, John Stephen Jones, who is the amazing starting freshman quarterback with the Arkansas Razorbacks.