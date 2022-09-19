The PM Liz Truss Foundation Donates Thousands of Items To The Oppressed People of Ukraine

LONDON - (UK Satire) - In a move that has shown just how compassionate the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss really and truly is, the PM has just informed True Dat News, that her personal foundation has just donated £70,000 [$80,000 - US] worth of bounce toys, rubber bands, tennis balls, and badminton sets to the children of war-torn Ukraine.

Word coming out of 10 Downing Street stated that The Liz Truss Foundation will also be sending to Ukraine diet crumpets, millions of liters of tea, soccer balls, iPads, rugby balls, and frozen Big Mac meals.

Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Piccadilly stated that The Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor Benevolent Foundation will also wipe out the £3.7 million loan [$4.2 million - US] that England made to Urkaine.

SIDENOTE: After hearing of PM Liz Truss's selfless gesture, Bezos-Musk, Inc. has informed the public that they will be donating 14 million bottles of drinking water to Ukraine, along with 30,000 boxes of Aunt Jemima Pancake Mix and 15,000 T-shirts that read: The Evil Russian Empire Sucks!!!