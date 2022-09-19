The PM Liz Truss Foundation Donates Thousands of Items To The Oppressed People of Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 19 September 2022

image for The PM Liz Truss Foundation Donates Thousands of Items To The Oppressed People of Ukraine
"I'm 78, and PM Liz Truss is the sexiest prime minister that this old bloke has ever seen." - LEN GOODMAN

LONDON - (UK Satire) - In a move that has shown just how compassionate the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss really and truly is, the PM has just informed True Dat News, that her personal foundation has just donated £70,000 [$80,000 - US] worth of bounce toys, rubber bands, tennis balls, and badminton sets to the children of war-torn Ukraine.

Word coming out of 10 Downing Street stated that The Liz Truss Foundation will also be sending to Ukraine diet crumpets, millions of liters of tea, soccer balls, iPads, rugby balls, and frozen Big Mac meals.

Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Piccadilly stated that The Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor Benevolent Foundation will also wipe out the £3.7 million loan [$4.2 million - US] that England made to Urkaine.

SIDENOTE: After hearing of PM Liz Truss's selfless gesture, Bezos-Musk, Inc. has informed the public that they will be donating 14 million bottles of drinking water to Ukraine, along with 30,000 boxes of Aunt Jemima Pancake Mix and 15,000 T-shirts that read: The Evil Russian Empire Sucks!!!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Liz TrussUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more