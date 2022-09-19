The Secret Life of NFL Players and NFL Cheerleaders (Sex Romps and Sexcapades)

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - There is very secretive world that goes on behind the scenes of the National Football League.

According to Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti, who spent two years as a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, she revealed that the player-cheerleader "Carnal Couplings" that go on when the final whistle blows would surprise the hell out of Las Vegas showgirls, who are quite sexually active in their own right.

But unlike the "Showgirls," the members of the NFL football teams have to be 101% discreet.

And as Miss Confetti well knows, players are not allowed to date cheerleaders; much less have sexual intercourse with the gorgeously lascivious babes.

Every NFL player, whether he plays offense, defense, or plays on special teams, knows full well that dating an NFL cheerleader is expressly forbidden and doing so could get the individual fired immediately, unless of course you are a super star like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, or Matthew Stafford.

SIDENOTE: And so the bottom line, (No Pun Intended) the players and the cheerleaders have learned to be very, very, discreet and they have to do their player-cheerleader coitus in the dark of night, as they say in Alaska.