The San Antonio Spurs Sign Norway's 19-Year-Old High-Flying, Slam-Dunking Sensation Ingrid Cervinger

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 28 July 2022

image for The San Antonio Spurs Sign Norway's 19-Year-Old High-Flying, Slam-Dunking Sensation Ingrid Cervinger
19-year-old Ingrid has become the Pride of the San Antonio Spurs as well as of the entire NBA.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - (Sports Satire) - San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is excited that the Spurs have signed the 19-year-old high-flying, slam-dunking Norwegian sensation, Ingrid Cervinger.

The young lady who can literally fly like Superwoman, truly impressed Coach Pop with her amazing three-point shooting ability.

Ingrid shot 78, three-pointers in a row and managed to dunk on several of the tallest Spurs players including Jakob Poeltl (7'1"), Zach Collins (6'11"), and Keita Bates-Diop (6'8").

After seeing her amazing try-out performance, where Ingrid dunked on three of the Spurs giants, Popovich shook his head and simply said "DDDDDDAAAAAMMMMMM!"

SIDENOTE: Since arriving in San Antonio from Norway, Ingrid has learned three Spanish phrases, "Hola Y'all," (Hello Y'all), "Mi nombre es Ingrida." (My name is Ingrid), and "Donde esta el camion de tacos?" (Where is the taco food truck?).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

BasketballnorwaySan Antonio Spurs

