Bob Baffert's Transgendered Race Horse Is The Odds-On Favorite To Win The Kentucky Derby

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 20 April 2022

"PrinCo" is the world's first transgendered thoroughbred race horse.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - The 148th running of the "Run For The Roses" as the Kentucky Derby is called will have a field of 24 horses, by far the most thoroughbreds to race at Churchill Downs.

Two of the horses are from China, one is from Iceland, and one is from Macedonia.

The Russian horse, named "Comrade Putinski, has been disqualified due to the fact that Russia's President Putin has become the most evil, heartless, cruel bastard since German Nazi Fuehrer Adolf "Shorty" Hitler.

Sin City, (aka Las Vegas) has remarked that Bob Baffert's transgendered race horse "Princess Conundrum" is favored to win the Kentucky Derby by 19¼ points.

"PrinCo" as Baffert's personal chauffeur has nicknamed him/her is 2-0, winning The Lafayette Bayou Futurity on Feb.25, and then winning The Rocky Mountain Ultra High Derby on April 4 by lots and lots of lengths.

SIDENOTE: Andy Cohen has revealed that VP Kamala Harris has bet $19,000 on "Princess Conundrum to 'win.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

