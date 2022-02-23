Bob Baffert’s Transgender Racehorse Wins “Its” First Race

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana – (Satire News) – Bob Baffert is to the thoroughbred training world what Aaron Rodgers is to quarterbacking.

Baffert, is by far the most popular, the most successful, and the richest race horse trainer in the world.

Thoroughbred owners from every state in the union and quite possibly 47 of the world’s 195 countries pay tremendous amounts of money to have their horses trained by the Master of Race Horse Training.

Baffert is even riding a book titled, Yes, My Horsing Around Has Made Me a Multi-Millionaire.”

Bob’s latest race horse is a transgender gelding (no balls) named “Princess Conundrum.”

“PrinCo” as Baffert calls him/her easily won the first race he/she entered. It was the Lafayette (Louisiana) Bayou Futurity, which “Princess Conundrum” won by a record-setting 18¼ lengths.

Baffert told Tango Brisket with 'Sports Territory Magazine' that one of the horses that was scheduled to race was scratched an hour before the race when he tried to mount “Princess Conundrum” in the stable corral.