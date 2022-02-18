Queen Elizabeth’s Kentucky Race Horse Wins Again!

OKLAHOMA CITY – (Sports Satire) – Queen Elizabeth's racehorse, named “iPad” has just won The Oklahoma City Derby.

The two-year-old “iPad” who is a rescue racehorse captured the coveted Oklahoma City Derby, by an amazing 21 lengths.

The queen’s horse has now won 5 or her last 6 races. Jockey Stephania de la Salsa again rode the two-year-old to victory.

Stephy, as the queen and Prince Charles call her, says that she is only 4-foot-11-inches tall, but when she is in the saddle, she feels like she’s 6-foot-2, and that she can beat any male jockey in the entire world.

Ta Ta For Now News Agency writer Loretta Piffinshaw stated that Queen Elizabeth has invited Stephy to visit her at Buckingham Palace in July.

SIDENOTE: Miss Piffinshaw stated that “iPad” will next race in the Laredo 1¼ Mile Derby in March.