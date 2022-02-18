Queen Elizabeth’s Kentucky Race Horse Wins Again!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 18 February 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth’s Kentucky Race Horse Wins Again!
Tiny Stephania is a perfect example of the old saying 'opposites attract,' since her husband is a sumo wrestler.

OKLAHOMA CITY – (Sports Satire) – Queen Elizabeth's racehorse, named “iPad” has just won The Oklahoma City Derby.

The two-year-old “iPad” who is a rescue racehorse captured the coveted Oklahoma City Derby, by an amazing 21 lengths.

The queen’s horse has now won 5 or her last 6 races. Jockey Stephania de la Salsa again rode the two-year-old to victory.

Stephy, as the queen and Prince Charles call her, says that she is only 4-foot-11-inches tall, but when she is in the saddle, she feels like she’s 6-foot-2, and that she can beat any male jockey in the entire world.

Ta Ta For Now News Agency writer Loretta Piffinshaw stated that Queen Elizabeth has invited Stephy to visit her at Buckingham Palace in July.

SIDENOTE: Miss Piffinshaw stated that “iPad” will next race in the Laredo 1¼ Mile Derby in March.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Horse RacingQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more