Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Tony Romo Are Considering Buying The Detroit Lions

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – The sports world has been turned on its heels as word that three NFL quarterbacks are contemplating purchasing the Detroit Lions.

Tom Brady, newly retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, along with former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo are doing some serious thinking.

Brady told Zorro La Bamba of The Sports Bet Gazette, that the three superstars will be forming BRR Inc.

The Lions tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season for the worst records in the entire NFL at (3-14).

Brady hinted that he and Romo could become the starting quarterback and the backup quarterback, and he is certain that they can possibly end up at (11-6) for the 2022 NFL season.

Meanwhile NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that he would definitely approve the purchase and he knows that the Lions could even end up at (12-5) for the year.