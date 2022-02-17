Aaron Rodgers May Sign With The Cincinnati Bengals

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 17 February 2022

image for Aaron Rodgers May Sign With The Cincinnati Bengals
Rodgers says he would love for his 18th year in the NFL to be with the Bengals.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – (Sports Satire) – Word filtering out of PackerLand is that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is considering an offer from the Bengals to join their team.

The Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl and have expressed an interest in signing the veteran quarterback who has commented that he wants to leave the cold, icy, frigid weather of Green Bay.

When told by Jose Jimenez, a sport’s reporter with The Chicago Daily Wind that the winters in Cincinnati can be just as brutal as those in Green Bay, Rodgers responded by saying “No way Jose!”

Meanwhile the Bengals organization is also considering courting retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady by making him a very lucrative offer.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Aaron RodgersCincinnati BengalsNFL

