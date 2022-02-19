Tom Brady Is Considering Running For Governor of Florida

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 19 February 2022

image for Tom Brady Is Considering Running For Governor of Florida
Tom's wife, Gisele Bundchen says she would make a fantastic first lady of Florida.

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Satire News) - In a breaking story, Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle is reporting that Tom Brady, who just recently retired from the NFL after 22 seasons is contemplating throwing his 'helmet' into the ring and running for governor of the Sunshine State.

The 44-year-old Brady, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2 seasons, recently stated to Miss Fiddle that he is already feeling a bit bored.

He noted that just since retiring he has viewed close to 148 movies on Netflix.

The former number 12, said that he recently had a talk with President Biden, VP Harris, and Biden advisor Robert De Niro, and he is really considering running for governor of Florida, against the mean, heartless, worthless evil Republican bastard from the depths of hell, Governor Ron DeSantis. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FloridaTom Brady

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more