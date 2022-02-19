Tom Brady Is Considering Running For Governor of Florida

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Satire News) - In a breaking story, Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle is reporting that Tom Brady, who just recently retired from the NFL after 22 seasons is contemplating throwing his 'helmet' into the ring and running for governor of the Sunshine State.

The 44-year-old Brady, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2 seasons, recently stated to Miss Fiddle that he is already feeling a bit bored.

He noted that just since retiring he has viewed close to 148 movies on Netflix.

The former number 12, said that he recently had a talk with President Biden, VP Harris, and Biden advisor Robert De Niro, and he is really considering running for governor of Florida, against the mean, heartless, worthless evil Republican bastard from the depths of hell, Governor Ron DeSantis. ■